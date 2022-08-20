Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: The threat of rain and flooding continues

Good morning! Happy Saturday. The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the threat of flash flooding this afternoon. The moist tropical air will remain in place and as a result, there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is likely in some locations, especially in flood-prone areas and the spots that are saturated from previous rains. High temperatures will run well below normal for this time of year, conditions improve Sunday.

Nichole Gomez

