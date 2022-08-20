ABC-7 First Alert: The threat of rain and flooding continues

Good morning! Happy Saturday. The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the threat of flash flooding this afternoon. The moist tropical air will remain in place and as a result, there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is likely in some locations, especially in flood-prone areas and the spots that are saturated from previous rains. High temperatures will run well below normal for this time of year, conditions improve Sunday.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

