StormTRACK Weather: Warm and breezy Friday

Good Morning, happy Friday! I hope you have had a great week.

Friday's forecast will be warm and breezy. A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Sacramento Mountains and the Gila region with gusts near 50 mph possible.

The El Paso and Las Cruces area will be breezy with wind gusts between 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures will reach the 70s this afternoon which is warm for this time of year, we're usually in the low 60s.

Tomorrow gets interesting as a weather system pushes in bringing increased rain chances. Earlier models were showing about a 40 percent chance of showers but I think we will wake up to showers early Saturday morning.

The rain heads north dropping the heaviest rain along the Gila region. We won't be in the clear after that as we could still see a hit-or-miss shower Saturday afternoon. I do not think it will be an all-day rain event but NMSU Aggie fans take a poncho and a jacket if you are going to the football game just to be on the safe side.

Have a great weekend, and see you on Monday!