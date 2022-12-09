ABC-7 First Alert: Cloudy Friday slight rain chance, very windy Monday

The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds and colder temperatures. On Monday, the winds will peak between 45 to 50 mph followed by gusty winds on Tuesday. Be sure to secure your Christmas decorations this weekend, it will be a great weekend with temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies. The skies will be mostly cloudy with the high temperatures above normal for this time of the year, in the 60s.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

