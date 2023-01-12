High pressure will bring nice weather across the borderland today. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s with winds between 10 to 15 mph.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

