ABC-7 First Alert: Rain showers continue, high winds mid-week

Happy Presidents' Day! The ABC-7 First Alert continues for rain chances and high winds on Wednesday.

After a cold and rainy weekend, the rain continued to fall overnight with rain estimates between 0.14 to 0.57 inches over the El Paso and Las Cruces areas. Over the past 24 hours, we've picked up 0.38 inches of rain at the El Paso Airport. Don't put your rain gear up because Fat Tuesday celebrations could get soggy.

As we look ahead to Wednesday the rain chances will stick around but our focus will be shifted to dangerously strong wind speeds. Expect southwest winds between 30 to 50 mph and gusts around 65+ mph. The winds will be strongest along the area's mountains and the east slopes. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the entire region.

High Winds Safety Tips:

Before a High Wind Event (weather.gov)