ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Looking at a cool night tonight, warming trend begins tomorrow

Happy Saturday everyone! We are on track for a cool day and a cool night tonight. Tomorrow it will be warmer topping out in the mid-60s in the Borderland, but this is only the beginning of a warming trend.

Don't forget to set your clocks an hour ahead at 1 in the morning!

This week we will see a warming trend where we could see above-average temperatures for the Borderland with temperatures in the mid-70s. This trend will last until Thursday when a system will drop into the area bringing cooler temperatures for the end of the week and a slight chance of rain.

Likewise, breezy to windy conditions will be likely throughout the week.