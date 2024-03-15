ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Winds continue this afternoon, slight chance of rain this weekend

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert because of the strong easterly winds caused by a cold front blowing into the Borderland. The highest wind gust recorded in West El Paso was 40 miles per hour, the airport recorded 37 mph. Winds are expected to calm by the sunset hours once the cold front settles in.

This weekend, a low-pressure system will slide just to the north of the area bringing us a slight chance of precipitation in the Borderland. This system is currently sitting in South California.

Looking into the beginning of next week, another cold front will drop into the area Monday which will bring us a chance of rain, but we are going to warm up into the mid-70s by the middle of next week!