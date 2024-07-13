StormTrack Weather: Hot and dry conditions will persist through Monday

Happy Saturday. It will be a hot day in the Borderland, I am forecasting a high of 99. Tomorrow is looking a little bit of the same with mostly sunny conditions and a high of 98.

Looking into the work week, highs will continue to flirt with the triple digits. Most of the moisture will stay south and east of the Borderland, keeping us dry until Tuesday evening.

After Tuesday, another storm system will bring rain chances. I am forecasting the highest rain chances to be on Wednesday and Thursday. The showers will be mostly scattered.