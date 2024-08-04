Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack: Hot and dry pattern will persist this week

By
New
Published 3:59 PM

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! It will be another hot day, up to 101.

Planning to go to the Chihuahua's Game? Make sure you hydrate and bring sun protection... It will be in the upper 90s when the game starts at 6:15 PM.

A hot and dry pattern will persist throughout the week, with minimal rain chances. Most of the action will be limited to the mountains and west of the Continental Divide (west of Deming).

Temperature-wise the Borderland will stay above normal for the work week.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content