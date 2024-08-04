ABC-7 StormTrack: Hot and dry pattern will persist this week

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! It will be another hot day, up to 101.

Planning to go to the Chihuahua's Game? Make sure you hydrate and bring sun protection... It will be in the upper 90s when the game starts at 6:15 PM.

A hot and dry pattern will persist throughout the week, with minimal rain chances. Most of the action will be limited to the mountains and west of the Continental Divide (west of Deming).

Temperature-wise the Borderland will stay above normal for the work week.