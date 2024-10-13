ABC-7 Storm Track: Record-high temps in the Borderland today, weak cold front blows in tonight

Happy Sunday in the Borderland! Today, we tied a record high of 91 in El Paso, the record was set in 2020. Light winds out of the southeast will be present in the area today, but then winds will turn out of the northeast as a weak cold front will blow into the region tonight.

Behind this cold front, temperatures will remain warm and dry throughout this week with daily highs in the 80s and 90s. Once we hit the middle of the work week, a stronger cold front will move into the Borderland which will cause temperatures to slowly decrease into the end of the week where we could see daily highs in the 70s and 80s.

Likewise, by the end of the week, a Pacific low will bring a slight chance of rain.