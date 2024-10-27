ABC-7 First Alert: Near record-high temperatures today and tomorrow, windy conditions Tuesday and cooler temperatures this week

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for Tuesday's winds. For today, we will top out at 90 degrees, same thing for tomorrow as well. It is usual that we see very warm temperatures ahead of very strong cold front.

Likewise, on Tuesday as our cold front blows southwestern winds up to 45 miles per hour will kick up dust. Also, the folks east of the mountain slopes will experience much higher winds.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will be much cooler and more around normal for this time of the year. Fast forward to Halloween we will see temperatures around the mid-70s.