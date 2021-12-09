Wind Advisory on Friday for entire ABC-7 viewing area

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX/ Santa Teresa NM 200 PM MST Thu Dec 9 2021 NMZ403-407>414-417-TXZ418>424-100600- /O.NEW.KEPZ.WI.Y.0031.211210T1200Z-211211T0000Z/ Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley- Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills- Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County- Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin- Southern Tularosa Basin- West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa- Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs 200 PM MST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Luna, Dona Ana, portions of Sierra and Otero counties, and far southeast portions of Grant county in south-central New Mexico. In addition, El Paso and Hudspeth counties in far west Texas. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to occur during the late morning to early afternoon hours. Isolated light rain showers are also possible during the morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects and any holiday decoration you may have outside.. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX 146 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 TXZ272-273-100800- /O.NEW.KMAF.WI.Y.0021.211210T1200Z-211211T0400Z/ Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County- Including the city of Van Horn 146 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel could be difficult at times due to strong wind gusts. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.