West El Paso outage leaves 4,100 without electricity during storm

EL PASO, Texas -- A power outage late Monday night amidst the arrival of a major, early winter storm with the coldest temperatures of the season left at least 4,100 El Paso Electric customers without service.

The outage occurred about 11:20 p.m. and was concentrated in west El Paso, according to EPE's online outage map.

A spokesman for the utility told ABC-7 that the very windy storm, which also brought with it a wintry mix of rain and snow, was believed to be responsible for the outage.

Trouble crews were working to get power restored as soon and as safely as possible, the spokesman said.

There was no estimated time for restoration as crews were en route to assess the problem as of 11:30 p.m.