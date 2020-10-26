Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Borderland as storm approaches

EL PASO, Texas -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Borderland region.

The advisory says a major, early season winter storm will arrive in the Borderland Monday night and impact the area through early early Wednesday morning.

It indicated "temperatures plummeting and rain changing to a messy, wintry mix overnight" and forecasts varying snow accumulations (see map at bottom of article) along with "ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch."

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the NWS said. "Some roads could become slick, especially secondary roads and on overpasses. Slow down and use caution while traveling."

