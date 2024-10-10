ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm temperatures and light winds for the week ahead

Good morning everyone! We are looking at a beautiful day across the Borderland with highs in the low 90s. While this is still above average, at least we aren't talking about temperatures in the 100s. These low 90 degree highs will last through the weekend. We are also not looking at anything rain or wind-wise, which is somewhat a rarity here in the Borderland. Winds look to remain calm now for the week ahead- so no need to worry about your hair or your Halloween decor. Rain chances are minimal, except for the Sacramento Mts. and Gila Wilderness, where a few showers and storms will be possible.

With the pleasant weather in mind, it is another week of beautiful Borderland weather. Whether you will be heading out to Chalk the Block this weekend or to a family gathering or date, you are looking A-OK! Enjoy!