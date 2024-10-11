Skip to Content
Your Voice, Your Vote

El Paso city council candidates spend more than $150,000 across six races

By
New
Published 5:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The most recent campaign finance documents for El Paso's city council election shows that more than $150,000 has been spent since July by the campaigns for the six seats up for grabs this November.

According to the reports required to be filed 30 days out from the November 5 election, $152,358.41 has been spent since July 1 by 19 out of the 24 candidates through the end of September.

The remaining five candidates were not shown by the city clerk's office as having filed their campaign finance reports by the close of business on Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Your Voice, Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content