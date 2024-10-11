El Paso city council candidates spend more than $150,000 across six races

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The most recent campaign finance documents for El Paso's city council election shows that more than $150,000 has been spent since July by the campaigns for the six seats up for grabs this November.

According to the reports required to be filed 30 days out from the November 5 election, $152,358.41 has been spent since July 1 by 19 out of the 24 candidates through the end of September.

The remaining five candidates were not shown by the city clerk's office as having filed their campaign finance reports by the close of business on Friday.