US moves to drop two of 16 defendants in Russian troll farm case brought by Mueller, hoping to avoid trial

The Department of Justice is asking to drop Concord Catering and Concord Management as defendants in troll farm case brought by former special counsel Robert Mueller a month before it was scheduled to go to trial.

Prosecutors told the court in recent weeks it didn’t think Concord Management was sincerely preparing its defense for trial.

If the court lets Concord out of the case, an indictment will still be on file — unanswered by any of the remaining defendants in US court — against 13 Russians, including the oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin and the Internet Research Agency for interfering in the 2016 election.

“The Government has identified several considerations in its motion to dismiss that relate to the national security interests implicated by proceeding against defendants Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering (‘Concord Defendants’). For the benefit of the Court, the Government seeks to provide information regarding these national security interests. These facts can only be filed ex parte because they are classified.

