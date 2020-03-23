Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Afghanistan

Politics

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday in an unannounced trip to the country.

The visit comes after the US and the Taliban entered into a historic agreement last month, though there has been repeated violence in the country since then.

During the visit, Pompeo is expected to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah, who claims he is the president after recent elections, according to the State Department. Those two leaders are expected to meet one-on-one while Pompeo is in the country.

This story is breaking and will be updated.