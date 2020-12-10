Douglas Emhoff, Harris’ husband, to join Georgetown Law faculty in January

National Politics

Douglas Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband, will become a member of Georgetown Law Faculty in January, the law school announced Thursday.

Emhoff will serve as a Distinguished Visitor from Practice, teaching related coursework starting with “Entertainment Law Disputes” in the upcoming spring semester, according to a release from the school. That will be a two-credit course, according to the transition team.

The transition team added that the role will be “separate and apart” from his role as second gentleman, and Emhoff will continue to work with the Biden-Harris transition team to develop the portfolio he will focus on to support the work of the Administration.

“I’ve long wanted to teach and serve the next generation of young lawyers,” Emhoff said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Georgetown community.”

Emhoff will also serve as a Distinguished Fellow of Georgetown Law’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy, as part of a new entertainment and media law initiative that will include a speaker series and other projects, the release added.

His role at Georgetown will come after the precedent set by former second lady Jill Biden, who worked as a community college teacher during the Obama administration and has said, as first lady, she plans to continue to teach.

In November, a campaign spokesperson confirmed Emhoff will sever all ties with his law firm DLA Piper by Inauguration Day.

A partner of the prominent law firm, he took a leave of absence soon after Harris was picked to be Biden’s running mate in August.

He practiced law in intellectual property and technology and its media, sports and entertainment sector, according to the firm’s website.

During the general election, he devoted a majority of his days to campaigning for the ticket, crisscrossing the country to hold his own events in Michigan, Ohio and Texas, among other battleground states. Emhoff also hosted solo online events and fundraisers.

Emhoff is breaking barriers of his own, becoming the first male spouse, and Jewish spouse of a vice president. The pair were married in 2014.