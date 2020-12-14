US removes Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

National Politics

The United States has lifted Sudan’s state sponsor of terrorism designation, the US Embassy in Khartoum announced Monday.

The two countries reached an agreement in October for Sudan to be lifted from the list. The settlement required Sudan to pay $335 million for victims of the 1998 twin bombings against the US embassies in Tanzania and Kenya.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the US Embassy said, “The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register.”

Sudan has been listed as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1993.

This story is breaking and will be updated.