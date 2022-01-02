One of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s verified Twitter accounts permanently suspended from Twitter
By Donie O’Sullivan, CNN
Twitter has permanently suspended Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account @mtgreenee, the company confirmed to CNN Sunday morning.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments
2 Comments
CNN having a slow news day. Nobody cares.
The question is, why is this ignorant traitor still in congress?