Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 8:07 AM

One of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s verified Twitter accounts permanently suspended from Twitter

By Donie O’Sullivan, CNN

Twitter has permanently suspended Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account @mtgreenee, the company confirmed to CNN Sunday morning.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content