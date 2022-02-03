Biden authorizes $15 million transfer from DNC to House and Senate campaign committees

By Jeff Zeleny, Chief National Affairs Correspondent

President Joe Biden told party leaders at the White House on Wednesday that he has approved a transfer of $15 million from the Democratic National Committee to help boost the efforts of the party’s House and Senate campaign committees, officials said.

The move comes as Democrats fight to protect their narrow majorities in the House and Senate. ve comes as Democrats fight to protect their narrow majorities in the House and Senate. The President told Senate and House leaders of his commitment to the November midterm elections during meetings where he sat down for separate discussions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi and I had a productive meeting with the President during which he made one thing clear — he is all in on the midterms, and that starts with a significant investment in House races,” Maloney said in a statement to CNN. “Together, we can tout House Democrats’ incredible record of accomplishments over the past year — from bouncing back from the pandemic to creating millions of jobs and rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure by passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. If we stand together in pursuit of victory, we will hold the House in 2022.”

A senior Democratic Party official confirmed the $15 million transfer, which was first reported by NBC News.

The meetings with Biden and party officials come after Democrats voiced criticism of the White House political operation and its outreach to House and Senate leaders.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

