Romney calls Russian government a ‘pariah’ and for US to continue cranking up the sanctions against ‘evil regime’
By Chandelis Duster and Daniella Diaz, CNN
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Sunday called the Russian government “a pariah” in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine and said countries should continue cranking up sanctions against “an evil regime.”
“The world is behind the people of Ukraine. … The Russian government is a pariah and the entire world should be protesting and letting Russia know how badly they’re seen on the world stage,” Romney told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”
The comments from Romney, who in 2012 while running for president called Russia “our No. 1 geopolitical foe,” come as Moscow has unleashed military and cyber attacks against Ukraine. In response, the US and Western countries have imposed several sanctions on Russia, targeting its banking, aerospace and technology sectors.
On Saturday, the US and the European Commission, along with France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada, announced they would expel certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world. The US also announced it would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin directly and on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Asked by Bash on Sunday if the sanctions were the right move and what additional steps the US could take, Romney, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Washington should “keep cranking that up.”
“As (Senate Minority Leader) Mitch McConnell said, you can’t get the sanctions too high. At the same time, recognize that for the sanctions to be most effective, you want them to be shared with our allies around the world. We want to all be together on this. So, we can only go as fast as everybody wants to move together. So that’s critical. But those sanctions will have an impact,” he said. “Let’s keep on cranking up the sanctions against what is an evil regime.”
And while Romney and other Republicans have called for more sanctions against Russia and denounced Putin, some GOP members, including former President Donald Trump, have praised him and blamed President Joe Biden for the invasion. Romney criticized some of the pro-Putin rhetoric coming from corners of his own party, saying Putin “has been an adversary of America at every chance he’s had.”
“It’s unthinkable to me, it’s almost treasonous and it just makes me ill to see some of these people do that,” he told Bash. “But, of course, they do it because if they get shock value and it’s good to get the more eyeballs and maybe make a little more money for them or their network. It’s disgusting.”
More Treasonous garbage from Trump and the GOP Putin faction are being called out by Mr. Romney. Time to name names and call a Spade a Spade! The Honorable Mr. Romney is a rarity among Republicans now a days.
No one supports Putin.
Hello Alberto you nitwit.
Hello Stupid!!
I see you were up ranting at 3:00am nitwit. You forget to switch your screen name to Ferothemoron. Alberto is getting sloppy.
Thanks for keeping up with my early morning anti-nazi and anti-White Supremacist views.
Trump calling American leaders ‘Dumb,’ and Putin ‘Smart.’ This idiotic moron of a ex president lauding evil over good—per usual. Unbelievable that there are some people who still think this guy is presidential material.
Putin is smarter than senile Joe nitwit. Putin out gunned senile Joe.
Putin is so smart that he has most of the world against him. On the other hand is Biden who has managed to rally NATO and many other countries to condemn Putin and his Paranoic plans.
“Morons, I have Morons on my team.” Statement attributed to Mr Mitt Romney when speaking of Green and Gosar attending White Supremacist event in Orlando.
If Trump was President Putin would not have invaded. For that matter Putin didn’t invade any country during Trump’s 4 years. Backed by recent polls. Senile Joe is more dangerous to Americans than Putin. 62% say his handling of Ukraine is pitiful. 94% of the military say senile Joe mishandled Ukraine and Putin.
Putin did not invade Ukraine on Trump’s watch because he, Putin, believed that Trump was not a fan of NATO expansion. Putin, moreover, is aware that Biden is more acceptable to Ukraine joining NATO and feels threatened by the further shrinking empire of mother Russia.
Romney is a RINO idiot. Putin isn’t the one that caused high gasoline prices, high food prices and super high inflation affecting the wallets of all Americans. Or screw up the Afghanistan withdrawal, kill 13 U.S. service members and kill 7 innocent children or cause Putin to invade the Ukraine. That was senile Joe. FJB!
Stop watching Fox Entertainment and Newsmax they are rotting your brain, or whatever is left of it. I’m sure you forgot how Trump asked Zelensky for a FAVOR before supplying Javelin missiles. Matter of fact administrations from Obama, Trump and Biden have been slow to provide arms to Ukraine. Now is not the time to place blame on past mistakes. It is time for the US and other nations to make up for lost time and give Ukraine the weapons that it needs.
FDT!! It is understandable that a moronic Trump lies supporter blames Mr. Biden for everything that is happening in America today. To agree that a Democratic president ever does anything right is downright heresy for a Right Wing White Nationalist Trump supporter.
Crybaby Romney all mad and upset since he wasn’t invited to CPAC. He wasn’t invited last year either.
Romney wants nothing to do with a Trump lovefest full of Trump a** licking Eunuchs.