Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, said Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary to Vice President Kamala Harris, in a statement.

Harris tested negative earlier Tuesday and will continue to test, Singh said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

