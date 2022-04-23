Former Sen. Orrin Hatch, longest-serving GOP US senator, dies at 88

By Sara Murray and Rachel Janfaza, CNN

Former Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving US senator in Utah history, died in Salt Lake City on Saturday at the age of 88, according to a Hatch Foundation release.

“A man of wisdom, kindness, character, and compassion, Orrin G. Hatch was everything a United States Senator should be,” said A. Scott Anderson, chairman of the Hatch Foundation. “He exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone. In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle.”

The release did not include a cause of death.

Hatch, the former Senate president pro tempore, served in the chamber for 42 years from 1977 to 2019. He announced in January 2018 that he wouldn’t seek re-election, clearing the way for Mitt Romney to return to elected office by running for and winning his seat.

The late former lawmaker spoke at the time of his retirement about growing partisanship in Congress.

“My heart is heavy because it aches for the times when we actually lived up to our reputation as the world’s greatest deliberative body. It longs for the days in which Democrats and Republicans would meet on middle ground rather than retreat to partisan trenches,” Hatch said in a farewell speech on the Senate floor in December 2018.

Hatch was the chairman emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, which focuses on civic engagement and political discourse and is home to his legislative records. The Utah Republican authored and co-authored several pieces of historic legislation such as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Americans with Disabilities Act, the release said.

“Senator Orrin G. Hatch personified the American Dream,” Matt Sandgren, executive director of the Hatch Foundation, said in the release.

“Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States Senator. With the hardships of his upbringing always fresh in his mind, he made it his life’s mission to expand freedom and opportunity for others—and the results speak for themselves. From tax and trade to religious liberty and healthcare, few legislators have had a greater impact on American life than Orrin Hatch,” Sandgren said.

Hatch served through the administrations of seven US Presidents and worked with nine Senate Majority Leaders. During his time in office, he served as chairman of the Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Finance Committee.

Elected officials and fellow Republicans responded to the news of Hatch’s death Saturday.

“This breaks my heart,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, said in a tweet. “Abby and I are so grateful for the opportunities we had to spend time with this incredible public servant. He was always so kind and generous with his time and wisdom. Utah mourns with the Hatch family.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called Hatch a “cherished friend.”

“Devastated to learn of the loss of Sen. Orrin Hatch,” McDaniel said. “I met my husband while he worked for the Senator. We will miss him dearly. He was a statesman that represented the best our country has to offer. Please pray for his family.”

Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives Brad Wilson, a Republican, said of Hatch: “There are few examples of greater devotion to public service than that of Sen. Orrin G. Hatch. While deeply saddened by his passing, his legacy will live in the impact he had on the lives of Utahns and the friendship he showed to those around him.”

Hatch is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.

