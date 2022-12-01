Biden to greet Prince and Princess of Wales while in Boston



CNN, WHDH

By Donald Judd, CNN

President Joe Biden will greet the Prince and Princess of Wales while in Boston for a fundraiser Friday, the White House said Wednesday.

The Royal couple is visiting Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an ambitious initiative founded by Prince William to help tackle some of the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges, which is scheduled for Friday.

“The President intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales when he is in Boston — we are still finalizing and working through the details,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. “I don’t have any anything more to share, any more specifics to share on that.”

Earlier this week, CNN reported that Biden was headed to Massachusetts on Friday to headline a fundraiser for the Georiga Senate runoff race. The president is set to appear at the event with Democratic Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.