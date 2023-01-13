Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7

By Clare Foran, CNN

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted this invitation.

“It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, so that you may fulfill you duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to Biden that the speaker posted to Twitter.

This year’s state of the union address will take place with Republicans newly in control of the House majority, a position of power the party is using to launch congressional oversight investigations aimed at the Biden administration.

