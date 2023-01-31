Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral

By Jasmine Wright, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis on Wednesday, according to a White House official, joining other senior level Biden administration officials at the service.

Harris spoke over the phone on Tuesday morning with Nichols’ mother and step farther, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, the official said.

“The Vice President expressed her deep condolences and offered the family support as they continue to navigate this challenging time,” the official added.

Harris is attending at the invitation of the Wells family. White House Director for the Office of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms and senior adviser to the president Mitch Landrieu will also be in attendance.

Harris’ contact with Nichols’ parents comes after President Joe Biden spoke with the Wells family on Friday, hours before video of Nichols’ beating by police officers was released by Memphis officials. The administration presence at the funeral will come as come as prospects for federal legislative reforms on policing, which the Wells family has pushed for, appear slim.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

