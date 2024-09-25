Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

How each member of the House voted on the government funding deal

<i>Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A view of the U.S. Capitol Building during sunrise on September 5
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
A view of the U.S. Capitol Building during sunrise on September 5
By
New
Published 3:58 PM

By Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The House on Wednesday approved a spending plan to avert a possible government shutdown in a bipartisan vote that divided the Republican conference.

The agreement, which still needs Senate passage, would extend government operations through December under a narrow continuing resolution advanced by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson. The measure faced opposition from some members of his own conference in the Republican-controlled body.

House Republicans bypassed those objections by employing a procedural move that relied heavily on Democrats, a maneuver known as suspension of the rules that required a two-thirds majority vote.

In the end, the House vote was 341 to 82, with 132 Republicans and 209 Democrats voting in favor and 82 Republicans voting against.

For a detailed breakdown of how each member voted on Wednesday, filter or sort table below:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content