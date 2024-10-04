US Supreme Court to decide if Mexico may sue gunmakers for border violence

By Tierney Sneed and John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The US Supreme Court will decide whether a federal law prevents Mexico from suing gun distributors for allegedly facilitating the flow of firearms to drug cartels.

The high court on Friday granted the request by Smith & Wesson and other manufacturers to review a federal appeals court ruling reviving the case, after a trial judge threw it out on the basis of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, a law that generally bars civil liability for firearm manufacturers and distributors for the use of their products by third party criminals.

In all, on Friday the Supreme Court granted 13 cases, filling out the term that will begin on Monday with disputes dealing with reverse discrimination, the storage of spent nuclear fuel and DNA testing for a death row inmate.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

