Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

US Supreme Court to decide if Mexico may sue gunmakers for border violence

<i>Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The US Supreme Court will decide whether a federal law prevents Mexico from suing gun distributors for allegedly facilitating the flow of firearms to drug cartels.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
The US Supreme Court will decide whether a federal law prevents Mexico from suing gun distributors for allegedly facilitating the flow of firearms to drug cartels.
By
New
Published 7:42 AM

By Tierney Sneed and John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The US Supreme Court will decide whether a federal law prevents Mexico from suing gun distributors for allegedly facilitating the flow of firearms to drug cartels.

The high court on Friday granted the request by Smith & Wesson and other manufacturers to review a federal appeals court ruling reviving the case, after a trial judge threw it out on the basis of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, a law that generally bars civil liability for firearm manufacturers and distributors for the use of their products by third party criminals.

In all, on Friday the Supreme Court granted 13 cases, filling out the term that will begin on Monday with disputes dealing with reverse discrimination, the storage of spent nuclear fuel and DNA testing for a death row inmate.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content