Harris campaign to release report detailing vice president’s medical history, health information

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is expected to release a report Saturday detailing her medical history and health information, a senior aide said.

It’s an effort to draw a contrast between the 59-year-old Democratic nominee and her 78-year-old Republican rival, Donald Trump, who is vying to become the oldest person ever elected to the Oval Office and has released relatively little detailed information about his own medical history.

Harris’ report, the aide said, will conclude: “She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

Age was a major concern for voters when President Joe Biden, 81, was seeking reelection. His July exit from the race opened the door for Democrats to go on offense on a biographical contrast that they’d previously sought to downplay.

Trump in November 2023 posted on social media a letter from his doctor, Bruce Aronwald, in which the doctor said Trump’s “overall health is excellent.”

“His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional,” Aronwald wrote.

Trump has not released his actual medical records, and memos about his health in the past have often used hyperbolic language.

Harris has never before released her medical records. She has said on social media that her late mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris – who died of colon cancer in 2009 – worked as a breast cancer researcher, and has advocated for breast cancer screening.

