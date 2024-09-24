New reporting alleges Project 2025 leader killed dog in Las Cruces in 2004

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The head of an influential conservative think-tank is alleged to have killed his neighbor's dog with a shovel decades ago - while he was a professor at NMSU.

The U.S. edition of the The Guardian is reporting that Kevin Roberts, who more recently oversaw the creation of Project 2025 as president of the Heritage Foundation, allegedly told colleagues he killed his neighbor's dog in 2004.

The Guardian spoke to Roberts' former NMSU colleagues who said Roberts told them he killed the dog because it was barking and disturbing his family.

Roberts is now denying he ever killed a dog with a shovel, according to The Guardian's reporting.

He tells The Guardian that the neighbor's chained pitbull attempted to jump the fence when he was gardening with his daughter.

The Guardian also reports that Roberts claimed the City of Las Cruces removed “more than 10 dogs” from his neighbor’s property, citing animal abuse.

Dona Ana county property records obtained by ABC-7 show Roberts owned a property next door to Norma Noriega and Daniel Aran, who The Guardian is citing as the neighbors.

Property records also show Noriega is still the homeowner.

The Guardian also says Noriega's family alleged their pitbull named "loca" went missing in 2004.

Daniel Aran also denies Roberts's claim that the dogs had been taken away from the property.