NFL leading receiver Nico Collins to miss at least 4 games after Texans place him on injured reserve

Published 8:53 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Nico Collins, the NFL’s leading receiver, will miss at least four games after the Houston Texans placed him on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Wednesday.

Collins left Houston’s 23-20 victory over the Bills on Sunday after scoring on a 67-yard reception late in the first quarter.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he considered Collins week to week with the injury before the Texans made the move to shut him down for a month Wednesday.

Collins, who is in his fourth NFL season, has 32 receptions for an NFL-best 567 yards with three touchdowns. He and quarterback C.J. Stroud have carried the offense with running back Joe Mixon out for the past three games with an ankle injury.

With Collins out, the 4-1 Texans will look to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to carry more of the load as they play the first of two straight road games Sunday at New England.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

