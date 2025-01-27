Earthquake strikes New England, with shaking felt from Boston to Portland, Maine

By Holly Yan and Brandon Miller, CNN

(CNN) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled parts of New England on Monday morning, with shaking felt from Boston to Portland, Maine, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was centered about 7 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine, and struck at a depth of about 8 miles, the USGS said. Earlier, the USGS estimated the magnitude was 3.9.

The York County Emergency Management Agency in Maine urged residents not to call 911 unless they needed urgent help.

“We can confirm that a small earthquake occurred at 10:22am. Shaking was felt countywide,” York County EMA posted on X. “No risk remains to the public. To assist our dispatch centers, please DO NOT call 911 unless it is an emergency.”

The New England quake “reminds us that earthquakes are unusual but not unheard of along the Atlantic Seaboard,” USGS Earthquakes posted on X.

Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the New England region every few decades, and smaller tremors are felt about twice a year, the USGS said.

The most recent New England earthquake to cause moderate damage was a magnitude 5.6 quake that rocked central New Hampshire in 1940.

