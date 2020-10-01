‘People are underestimating what the virus can do’: Weekly check-in with UMC’s Dr. Jose Burgos

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing.

Here's the Q&A for October 1:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Jose Burgos (UMC’s Director of Internal Medicine): "This past week has been busy and actually today is one of the busiest days that we have had in the past month, so that's a bit concerning. I'm worried about what we are doing out there, how we are taking care of ourselves."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Burgos: "Yes. Definitely we are not at the same level as we were in the first peak, but we are definitely busier than the past couple of months."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Burgos: "It's about how early we detect our symptoms -- how soon we go and seek medical professionals. If you know you have the virus, what most doctors will tell you is that 'please go ahead and call me if anything changes.' Do that. Go to the emergency room. Go to your doctors. Go to your urgent cares. Go to wherever you can get medical attention if you see that something is changing."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Burgos: "People are sick and they are waiting too long to come to the hospitals. What I'm seeing is that people are underestimating what the virus can do. Maybe some of your friends have already gone through it and they are doing well. That doesn't mean that you will do well. Remember something, this is a deadly virus. It's not killing at a high rate, but it kills."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Burgos: "I would like to tell you I have a prediction, but I don't. Things are going in different directions right now."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Burgos: "I think that every physician by now is more versed about how to deal with coronavirus. That is why, in spite of higher numbers, our mortality is lower. We are getting better at treating this."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Burgos: "Unfortunately, I think we are -- as a community -- underestimating what the virus can do. We are behaving like nothing is going to happen. That's why we're seeing so many people in the hospital. People getting sicker, going to the ICU. We all have to just keep that in mind."

Statistics for October 1:

24,666 total cases, 3,812 active cases, 524 deaths in El Paso County

