Mel Gibson to star in new thriller being filmed in downtown Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces woman snapped several photos of a man who who strongly resembled Mel Gibson on the set of a new movie being filmed in downtown Las Cruces on Monday.

"I think it's awesome that they're filming in Las Cruces," said Bonnie Stichter, who said she is a big fan of Gibson's movies. "I'm so excited. My heart's pumping. I'm hoping to actually get a photo with him."

Crews were seen filming Monday morning in the Electronic Caregiver parking lot on Main Street, just south of the downtown plaza. An ABC-7 photographer was asked to leave the parking lot as crews worked on a closed set.

According to a report from Deadline, a movie starring Gibson called "Hot Seat" is a thriller that was set to begin filming in New Mexico on Nov. 1. In the movie, "an ex-hacker is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous man who planted a bomb under his chair at his office."

The report did not explicitly state what city would host the flick, but it was believed to be Las Cruces.

This is the second movie to be filming in Las Cruces over the past week. As ABC-7 previously reported, the Bruce Willis movie 'Knight' was in production in the downtown area for several days last week. The two movies are also the first to be filmed in New Mexico since the deadly prop gun mishap on the set of the Alec Baldwin flick 'Rust' in Santa Fe.