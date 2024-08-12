August 12 proclaimed Cinta De Oro day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From now on, El Paso County will celebrate August 12 as Cinta De Oro Day.

The county judge made the proclamation honoring the famed wrestler today.

The county passed the resolution for Cinta De Oro's "outstanding achievements in sports entertainment and his exceptional career as a luchador."

On September 21, 2024 Cinta De Oro will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his career at Old Sheepdog Brewery.

The business will host a LuchaPalooza and debut two new artisanal beers and a mask exhibition in honor of the day. It will also have live music and an immersive Lucha Libre event.