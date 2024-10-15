Rufus Wainwright says he was ‘mortified’ by Trump campaign’s use of his Leonard Cohen ‘Hallelujah’ cover

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Musician Rufus Wainwright is speaking out against the use of his famous cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign at a recent event.

Wainwright shared a statement on his verified Instagram in which he referred to a Monday town hall held by the campaign in Oaks, Pennsylvania, where music – including his 2001 cover of “Hallelujah” – was played for an extended period.

In the caption of his post on Tuesday, Wainwright wrote: “The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy.”

Wainwright, who has dual Canadian and American citizenship, said he is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris ﻿in the presidential race.

Wainwright continued to say that he in no way condones the use of the song and “was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.”

According to the statement, the publishing company for the Cohen estate has sent the Trump campaign a cease and desist letter.

CNN has reached out to the Cohen estate, and to Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, for comment.

This is not the first time the Trump campaign has used the song. Nor is it the first time that the estate for Cohen, who died in 2016, has taken issue with said use.

In 2020, “Hallelujah” was played repeatedly during the last night of the Republican National Convention, and Cohen’s estate said at the time that it had denied permission.

“We are surprised and dismayed that the RNC would proceed knowing that the Cohen Estate had specifically declined the RNC’s use request, and their rather brazen attempt to politicize and exploit in such an egregious manner ‘Hallelujah’, one of the most important songs in the Cohen song catalog,” Michelle L. Rice, legal representative of the Cohen estate, said in a statement shared with CBS News at the time.

Wainwright and Cohen’s estate are also not the first to have problems with the Trump campaign playing their music. From Celine Dion and the Foo Fighters to Bruce Springsteen and Prince’s estate, numerous artists over the years have objected to the use of their music by the Trump campaign.

