These are the musicians El Pasoans say they most want to see perform in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 asked El Pasoans which musician they would most like see to perform in El Paso.

We compiled the following list based on the responses we received.

The artists at the top of the list received the highest number of votes.

Look through our list below to see if your favorite artist made the list, and leave a comment to let us know who else you would love to see in concert in the Sun City.

10. Morgan Wallen

The country artist has never taken a tour to the Sun City, but by the responses we received, it seems like he'd draw a big crowed if he decided to drop in.

9. Depeche Mode

Many El Pasoans love attending the Depeche Mode cover band concerts that frequently happen locally. A visit from the English electronic band themselves, however, would likely be a hit, if our poll responses are any indication.

8. Eminem

The Real Slim Shady has been busy lately with everything from supporting Kamala Harris rallies in his hometown to preparing to become a grandfather. When we asked, many El Pasoans said they are hoping the rapper can make time to stop by for a concert, too.

7. Slipknot

As the beloved metal band celebrates its 25th anniversary, many El Pasoans tell ABC-7 they believe another Slipknot concert in El Paso is well overdue. The Grammy winners last performed at the County Coliseum in 2016.

6. George Strait

George Strait performed at the Sun Bowl Stadium for the Country Music Festival in 1999. Now, El Pasoans say they're ready for another dose of the King of Country. Strait has no shortage of fans in other parts of Texas. He set a record for the largest ticketed concert in the U.S. when 110,905 fans packed Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas this June.

5. Pearl Jam

Not only is El Paso in a long-standing Pearl Jam drought, the entire U.S. seems desperate for a visit from the Seattle rock band. The band will be touring Oceania in the next few months, but currently they don't have any plans to tour America.

4. U2

U2 has only performed in El Paso one time on October 27, 1992, according to U2Tours.com. Considering that was almost 32 years ago, many El Pasoans now tell ABC-7 they are desperate for another chance to see the beloved Irish rock band in the Sun City.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Since forming in 1982, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have yet to make a visit to El Paso. The Los Angeles band has stopped by Albuquerque before, pulling many El Pasoans up I-25 for a visit, but many tell ABC-7 they'd still love a performance in the Sun City.

2. Bruno Mars

As one of the most well known artists in the world, the multi-talented artists is in high demand in El Paso. El Pasoans tell ABC-7 they'd love to see the Grammy winner perform in the Sun City.

1. Metallica

Metallica received the highest number of votes from El Pasoans. Many specified that they would love to see the band in concert at the Sun Bowl. The metal band last performed in El Paso on February 28, 2019 at the Don Haskins Center.