Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar release statement after Josh Duggar guilty verdict

By Marianne Garvey

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have shared a statement about their son’s conviction on child pornography charges.

On Thursday, Josh Duggar, 33, was found guilty of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images. His parents called the experience “grievous.”

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” their statement read. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM (child sex abuse material).”

The couple, who starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” continued: “In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna share seven children.

Duggar was hit with federal charges of receiving and possessing child sex abuse images, including of children under the age of 12, in April 2021. He pleaded not guilty.

In court, Duggar was convicted of one charge of downloading material, and another charge for possessing it. For each count, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He has not yet been sentenced.

