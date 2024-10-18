What to watch this weekend

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Are you ready to fall into some good content?

See what we just did there? As the temperatures drop, you may want to stay closer to home or at the very least indoors.

But you need something to do while you are staying warm right? Of course you do, and we have some suggestions.

“Woman of the Hour”

True crime buffs, this is your time.

That’s because there seems to be an abundance of projects right now geared towards those who love content based on real-life whodunits. This time around, Anna Kendrick is throwing her hat in the ring.

“Woman of the Hour” is the “Pitch Perfect” star’s directorial debut and dramatizes the true story of Rodney Alcala, who became known as “the Dating Game killer,” for appearing on the show prior to being discovered as a serial killer.

In addition to directing the film, Kendrick stars as Cheryl Bradshaw, who appeared as a bachelorette in an episode of “The Dating Game” in 1978, where she crossed paths with the murderer.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

“Smile 2”

Prepare yourself to be freaked out by Ray Nicholson.

That’s because the son of Jack Nicholson has a smile on display in this horror film, which is as disturbingly creepy as his dad’s performance in “The Shining.”

The supernatural sequel to the 2022 film stars Naomi Scott.

“About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events,” according to the movie’s trailer. “Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.”

Begging the question “Would it kill you to smile?” It might.

“Smile 2” is currently in theaters.

“Anora”

Winning the prestigious Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival in May has heightened excitement for this one.

Mikey Madison stars in the title role, an exotic dancer who finds herself in a relationship romance with the son of a Russian oligarch, played by Mark Eydelshteyn.

“[Anora] was something we collectively felt we were transported by, we were moved by,” said Greta Gerwig, who served as president of this year’s Cannes jury. “It felt both new and in conversation with older forms of cinema. There was something about it that reminded us of [the] classic structures of [Ernst] Lubitsch or Howard Hawks, and then it did something completely truthful and unexpected.”

It is in theaters now.

“Goodrich”

Michael Keaton is in for a good weekend.

Not only is his “Beetlejuice 2” slaying at the box office, but he’s scheduled to host “SNL” on Saturday and he has another project out.

“Goodrich” finds Keaton starring as Andy Goodrich a gallery owner who turns to adult, pregnant daughter played by Mila Kunis to help him with his pre-teen twins when his younger wife leaves him and enters rehab for 90 days.

While it may sound heavy, “Goodrich” is actually a comedy and in theaters now.

“Happy’s Place”

But is she still “A single mom who works too hard/Who loves her kids and never stops?”

Reba McEntire is back on the small screen, this time portraying a woman who inherits her father’s tavern – and all the characters who come with it – in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Fans of her former show “Reba” show know that McEntire is the secret sauce that draws folks to any show she is in because she’s just so lovable.

“Happy’s Place” airs Fridays on NBC, convenient for the legendary country singer since she’s also serving as a mentor on “The Voice,” which also airs on that network.

“It’s Florida, Man”

If you don’t know about the phenomena of “Florida Man,” get thee to a search engine.

Florida is… a special state and some of the tales that happen there are definitely memorable.

Someone had the brilliant idea to get a collection of stars to reenact some of those stories in “It’s Florida,Man.” The show features Anna Faris, Simon Rex and Sam Richardson.

So if you love a good anthology with half hour episodes, big names and “no that did not just happen” head over to HBO (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) or Max to enjoy this.

