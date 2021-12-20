Cruise ship reports 48 passengers test positive for Covid-19



A Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Miami over the weekend had 48 people aboard who tested positive for Covid-19, the cruise line said. “They were identified as a result of immediate contact tracing after a guest tested positive,” Royal Caribbean said in a written statement Sunday.

The company said the Symphony of the Seas had more than 6,000 guests and crew members, meaning fewer than one percent of the people aboard tested positive. “Each person quickly went into quarantine,” the Royal Caribbean statement said. “Everyone who tested positive were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we continuously monitored their health.”

Royal Caribbean said 95% of the people aboard Symphony were fully vaccinated, including 100% of the crew. The ship’s upcoming voyages will not be affected, the company said.

