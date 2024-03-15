

The top 5 spring break destinations for 2024

Four friends jumping on the beach holding colorful inflatable pool toys.

Spring break travel has a new star (or should we say sun?) this year. According to research by Expedia, the solar eclipse happening on April 8 is driving interest in cities in the path of totality, including Dallas and Austin, which both have nearly twice as many flight searches compared to the previous year.

But that doesn’t mean traditional spring break cities are forgotten. Whether it’s college students getting a break from exams, families traveling with kids, or solo travelers wanting a break from the winter weather, destinations such as Florida and Mexico remain popular. (Though, take note if you’re thinking of heading to Florida—Miami Beach officials released an ad in early March effectively “breaking up” with spring breakers after dealing with years of chaos.)

Some spring break travelers are planning to go farther than before. International destinations are more popular this year than in years past, according to AAA. Its data for March and April show international flight bookings have increased by 20% and international hotel bookings are up 37% compared to last year. Europe remains a popular international destination, and cruises are seeing a large boost in bookings, too.

Whether you’re looking for a U.S. destination or abroad, Airalo compiled a list of the top five spring break destinations in 2024 for you to consider, using data from Airport Parking Reservations. No matter where you choose, there’s a good chance traveling during the spring months of March and April means smaller crowds compared to the busy summer and winter holiday months. Travelers also tend to get milder temperatures before the more extreme summer weather takes hold.



#5. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

An aerial view of El Arco with a few boats sitting in the bay.

– Searches: 378,120

Mexico has historically been a popular spring break destination. The key question, however, remains: where in Mexico should a spring traveler go?

Cancun and Playa del Carmen tend to attract younger, party-seeking travelers, whereas Cabo San Lucas is known for its luxury accommodations and family-friendly vibe. Cabo, on Mexico’s western peninsula, is an ideal place to whale watch. Peak season is from December to April.



#4. Maui, Hawaii

Colorful kayaks laying under a tree in Maui with a beach and palm trees in the background.

– Searches: 397,440

Maui is a crowd favorite for travelers year-round, but spring is the one season when it may be less busy. March and April bring more rain showers to the island, although they don’t usually last long. Family travelers tend to brave the rainy season more than others during spring break vacations.

Maui is still recovering from the August 2023 wildfire that decimated Lahaina, its historic center, and one way for the island to help get back on its feet is through tourism. Despite the disaster at Lahaina, most of the island has remained untouched. Visitors who go to Maui during its recovery can buy from locally owned restaurants and other businesses to support the local community financially.



#3. Las Vegas, Nevada

The Welcome to Las Vegas Sign at dusk.

– Searches: 497,400

Spring break in Las Vegas already has a strong reputation among friends, couples, and college students who enjoy nightlife and gambling. But there’s more to do in Sin City than gamble or party. Spring is a great time to visit the desert oasis since high temperatures average between 70 and 80 degrees.

Visitors can enjoy the scenic mountain views on a hike or drive through Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, less than 20 miles from the Las Vegas Strip. For those who prefer the indoors, Las Vegas has unique museums such as the Neon Museum, with a fascinating collection of neon signs displayed in its “boneyard.” The distinctive visitor’s center was also designed by noted midcentury modern architect Paul R. Williams. Nearby, the Mob Museum explores American mafia culture. Its speakeasy makes for a great place to watch live jazz and blues.



#2. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

An aerial view of Bavaro beach in Punta Cana.

– Searches: 528,480

Punta Cana is a well-established spring break haven for college students, and it’s easy to see why. It boasts 30 miles of white sand beaches, several all-inclusive resorts, and endless tour packages geared toward young adult travelers.

Punta Cana is also easy to get to from the contiguous United States; the island city’s airport welcomes flights from about 26 countries. Travelers who want to get away from the development on the mainland should take a day trip to Saona Island, a nature reserve known for its mangroves, starfish, and of course, more stunning beaches.



#1. New Orleans, Louisiana

Street cars in New Orleans.

– Searches: 931,680

Some people may not think to visit New Orleans after Mardi Gras season, but springtime in New Orleans still has plenty to do. The city celebrates African American and Native American culture with the largest second line of the year during Super Sunday in March. Visitors get a second go-round to enjoy the brass bands blaring and the festive atmosphere during Big Sunday in April.

The city also hosts major festivals such as Jazz Fest and the French Quarter Festival in the spring. Visitors should look for an authentic crawfish boil to enjoy the local delicacy of the Crescent City.

