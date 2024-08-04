Breastfeeding Awareness Month: How local medical experts are educating the community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and local moms got a chance to celebrate by learning more about breastfeeding with the help of Del Sol Medical Center.

The hospital held an event Saturday that featured a lactation consultant, who answered many questions and concerns parents and families of little ones had.

Although the event has passed, experts and moms want the community to be aware of the benefits of breastfeeding.

According to the World Health Organization, breastfeeding is one of the most effective wats to ensure child health and survival. It is also the ideal food for infants.

Experts say breast milk provides all the energy and nutrients that an infant needs for the first months of life, and it continues to provide up to half or more of a child's nutritional needs during the second half of the first year.