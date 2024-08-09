Migrant advocates concerned with Abbott’s Executive Order

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An immigrant advocacy center in El Paso raised concerns about Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA 46 relating to the collection of information by Texas public hospitals.

"Texans should not have to shoulder the burden of financially supporting medical care for illegal immigrants," Abbott said in a statement.

"Texas will hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable for the consequences of their open border policies, and we will fight to ensure that they pay back Texas for their costly and dangerous policies.”

Marisa Limón Garza, the Executive Director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center based in El Paso, released a statement last night in response to the Executive Order.

"Once again, Governor Abbott is weaponizing public institutions to enforce cruelty against immigrant families. This is part of a larger pattern of xenophobia and racial discrimination that we must call out," Limón Garza said.

"Instead of taking steps to improve access to adequate healthcare for all Texans, Abbott is wasting time and resources by directing medical staff to focus on the status of the person in their care, proving once again that the governor is comfortable scapegoating migrants for failed public services across Texas.”

University Medical Center of El Paso, one of the hospitals affected by the order, issued a brief statement yesterday: “We are aware of the Executive Order that was issued today by Governor Abbott. We will be reviewing it with our team to fully understand its implications and requirements.”

A spokesperson from UMC told ABC-7 that they have no further updates as of this morning.