‘Spark-a-Smile’ annual stuffed animal toy drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The annual Spark-A-Smile stuffed animal drive is collecting donations for patients at El Paso Children’s Hospital, local adult living centers, and churches across the Borderland.

Actor and Down syndrome advocate Evan George Vourazeris joined Nichole Gomez and Isabella Martinez on ABC-7 at 4. As an active member of the community, he says it’s important to give back to those in need. Vourazeris has been volunteering with Spark-A-Smile since the drive began three years ago.

The drive is organized by JoAnna Lopez and her daughter, professional dancer, model, and host Ariel Adriana Griego, a Pebble Hills High School graduate who went on to dance professionally with the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue from 2018 to 2023.

Stuffed animal donations are being accepted through December 18, 2025. Donations can be dropped off at 6005 Sabine Court.

