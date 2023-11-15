Skip to Content
Military Monday

Wayne Gilbert: Military Monday honoree for November 13, 2023

today at 10:41 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting all the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans, with Military Monday.

Today we recognize veteran Wayne Gilbert.

He served in the U.S. Army for 21 years.

Coming up in December Gilbert will be celebrating his 91st birthday.

Emma Hoggard

