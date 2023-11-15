Wayne Gilbert: Military Monday honoree for November 13, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting all the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans, with Military Monday.

Today we recognize veteran Wayne Gilbert.

He served in the U.S. Army for 21 years.

Coming up in December Gilbert will be celebrating his 91st birthday.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or is a veteran. Submit your entry here.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.