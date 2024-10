El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—Pride Industries, the nation's leading employer for people with disabilities, has a significant presence at Fort Bliss and El Paso, with many talented employees with disabilities contributing to the region. Leah Burdick, Pride Industries' chief growth officer, shines a local spotlight on this national observance, which is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.