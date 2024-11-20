ABC-7 at 4: Greater El Paso Football Showcase Announces All-Star Draft, Game, Combine Events & Dates

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—The Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Draft will occur Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center Auditorium, Building A, 9050 Viscount, El Paso, TX 79925.

The GEPFS will hold the Mentor Program on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 8:00 am to noon at Bel Air High School's main gym. Senior all-stars will help guide middle school football players in activities and mentorship.

On Saturday, December 14, 2024, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its annual FCA Breakfast 8:00 am-9:00 am at El Paso High School cafeteria, followed by Media Day at R.R. Jones Stadium, 10:30 am-12:00 pm. The Quarterback Challenge will follow Media Day at R.R. Jones Stadium, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm.

The GEPFS All-Star Game (915showcase.com) will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm at the Student Activities Complex II (SAC II).

The Combine is Friday, December 20, 2024, at SAC II.

Since its inception in 2011, the Combine has helped El Paso students earn over $22 million in scholarships.

Two new head coaches will be roaming the sidelines for the 915 Showcase All-Star Game: Coronado High School's Mike Pry will coach the Red Storm, while Del Valle High School's Rudy Contreras will coach the Blue Thunder.

In 31 years, the Showcase has distributed over 700 scholarships resulting in $700,000+ in scholarship dollars for local students.