Dona Ana County Community College Financial Wellness Fair

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Dona Ana Community College's Financial Wellness Program is hosting a college financial wellness fair.

The event will take place on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Common Area of the Student Resources Building (DASR) East Mesa Campus. We invite you to join us and take a step towards a financially secure future.

At the Financial Wellness Fair, you'll have the opportunity to interact with a range of businesses involved in financial services. From banks and credit unions to investment firms and debt management companies, these organizations will provide a wealth of resources on financial literacy.

You can learn about identity theft, credit scores and reports, responsible use of credit cards, student financial aid, and investments.

For questions or information about Doña Ana Community College Financial Wellness Fair, please contact: Gina Reyes DACC Director of Avanza greyes@dacc.nmsu.edu 575-528-7372